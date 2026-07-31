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Canada

Missing B.C. hiker found dead in Alberta national park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 4:24 pm
1 min read
The Waterton townsite at Waterton Lakes National Park, Alta., is seen on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Curtis Ng. View image in full screen
The Waterton townsite at Waterton Lakes National Park, Alta., is seen on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Curtis Ng. CNG
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An overdue hiker from B.C. has been found dead in Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta after he did not show up at his intended destination.

Parks Canada said that staff received a report on July 23 that Bob Toothill, who was travelling the Great Divide Trail between Waterton Lakes National Park and Coleman, Alta., was missing.

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Parks staff, along with RCMP in Alberta, initiated a search and rescue operation with ground and air searches every day, which included K9 units, drone pilots, specialized helicopters and thermal imaging.

Over the course of the search, several items belonging to the hiker were recovered, helping search teams narrow their efforts to a specific area of Waterton Lakes National Park, Parks Canada said in an online post.

Searchers found Toothill deceased on July 30 within Waterton Lakes.

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Parks Canada said his next of kin have been notified.

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