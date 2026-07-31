OHL approves Barrie Colts sale to Toronto-area businessman John Careri

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The Barrie Colts have a new owner.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday that the club has been transferred to John Careri.

The Toronto-area entrepreneur, investor and sports executive serves as president and chief executive officer of JONVIC Capital Inc., the OHL said in a statement following a board of governors meeting.

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Careri is also the owner of the defending Buckland Cup champion Toronto Patriots of the second-tier Ontario Junior Hockey League and of Everest Academy, a private athletic and academic school in Vaughan, Ont.

He assumes majority ownership of the OHL franchise from Howie Campbell, who purchased the team from Barrie businessman Jamie Massie in 2006.

The Colts were crowned Eastern Conference champions in 2010, 2013 and 2026 under Campbell’s watch.

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“(Careri) brings a passion and enthusiasm for the game,” OHL commissioner Bryan Crawford said in a release. “I know he’s eager to continue the tradition of competitiveness that the Barrie Colts have enjoyed for more than 30 years. John’s proven business leadership, commitment to developing student-athletes and passion for building strong organizations should benefit not only the Barrie Colts, but the league as a whole.”