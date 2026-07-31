Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OHL approves Barrie Colts sale to Toronto-area businessman John Careri

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2026 1:14 pm
1 min read
Knights forward Ryan Rupert watches Barrie Colts goaltender Mathias Niederberger deflects a shot wide in London, Ont., on May 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. View image in full screen
Knights forward Ryan Rupert watches Barrie Colts goaltender Mathias Niederberger deflects a shot wide in London, Ont., on May 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. DJC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Barrie Colts have a new owner.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday that the club has been transferred to John Careri.

The Toronto-area entrepreneur, investor and sports executive serves as president and chief executive officer of JONVIC Capital Inc., the OHL said in a statement following a board of governors meeting.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Careri is also the owner of the defending Buckland Cup champion Toronto Patriots of the second-tier Ontario Junior Hockey League and of Everest Academy, a private athletic and academic school in Vaughan, Ont.

He assumes majority ownership of the OHL franchise from Howie Campbell, who purchased the team from Barrie businessman Jamie Massie in 2006.

The Colts were crowned Eastern Conference champions in 2010, 2013 and 2026 under Campbell’s watch.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Careri) brings a passion and enthusiasm for the game,” OHL commissioner Bryan Crawford said in a release. “I know he’s eager to continue the tradition of competitiveness that the Barrie Colts have enjoyed for more than 30 years. John’s proven business leadership, commitment to developing student-athletes and passion for building strong organizations should benefit not only the Barrie Colts, but the league as a whole.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices