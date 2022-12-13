Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating armed robbery at northeast pub

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 13, 2022 5:10 pm
Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2019. Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery at the Roadside Pub in the city's northeast on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2019. Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery at the Roadside Pub in the city's northeast on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery at the Roadside Pub in the city’s northeast on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery in the pub at 834 68 Street N.E. around 12:10 p.m.

Calgary police said the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money from a bartender.

Read more: Autopsy following Calgary ‘fatal altercation’ rules out homicide

He fled the scene prior to police arrival and no injuries were reported, police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators are currently speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the area, a CPS spokesperson told Global News in an email.

— More to come…

