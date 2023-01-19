2 people charged after attempted kidnapping in downtown Calgary

Two people have been charged in relation to an attempted kidnapping and shooting incident in downtown Calgary earlier in January.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of 7 Street S.W. at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Officers said a man and woman were walking down the street when a man got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at the male pedestrian and demanded he get in the vehicle.
Read more: Charges laid in relation to home invasion in Calgary
Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election
A physical struggle ensued between the pedestrian and the suspect when the gun was fired. The pedestrian was able to break free and run away. He suffered minor injuries as a result, the Calgary Police Service said.
Police said the woman was known to the suspects and this was not a random attack.
Police conducted an investigation and executed four search warrants on Tuesday at four residences: one at the 0 to 100 block of Citadel Estates Terrace N.W., one in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E., one in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Crescent S.E. and another in the 1900 block of Ash Crescent S.E.
Read more: Calgary police arrest 1, seek another from Christmas Day shooting
Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Officers said the following items were seized during the raids:
- Loaded revolver
- Loaded semi-automatic handgun
- 12-gauge shotgun
- Ammunition of various calibers
- Airsoft guns
- Holsters
- Prohibited magazine
- Drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, phenacetin, crystal meth, fentanyl
- Scales
- Money counter and $1,620 cash
- Stun gun
- Body armor
- Collapsible baton
- Cell phones
Malcolm Alfred Nedd, 48, of Calgary has been charged with:
- Kidnapping
- Robbery with a firearm
- Disguised with intent
- Unauthorized possession (of a gun) in a motor vehicle
- Two counts of possessing a firearm while being prohibited
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Nedd remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Read more: Calgary community association eyes security cameras after outdoor rink vandalism
Read next: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada
Alec John McLennan, 26, of Calgary, has been charged with:
- Kidnapping
- Robbery with a firearm
- Disguised with intent to commit a criminal offence
- Unauthorized possession (of a gun) in a motor vehicle
- Three counts of possessing a firearm while being prohibited
- Contravention of storage regulations firearms
- Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
McLennan remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.
Michael William Tracey, 45, of Calgary has been charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Fail to comply with a release order
Read more: Calgary police investigate midmorning Beltline shooting
Read next: Ukrainian strikes on Crimea would be ‘extremely dangerous,’ Russia warns
Tracey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
“This shooting took place on a busy downtown street on a Friday morning,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.
“We are incredibly thankful that no innocent bystanders were struck by the gunfire.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.
Comments