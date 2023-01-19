2 people charged after attempted kidnapping in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in relation to an attempted kidnapping and shooting incident in downtown Calgary earlier in January.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of 7 Street S.W. at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Officers said a man and woman were walking down the street when a man got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at the male pedestrian and demanded he get in the vehicle.

A physical struggle ensued between the pedestrian and the suspect when the gun was fired. The pedestrian was able to break free and run away. He suffered minor injuries as a result, the Calgary Police Service said.

Police said the woman was known to the suspects and this was not a random attack.

Police conducted an investigation and executed four search warrants on Tuesday at four residences: one at the 0 to 100 block of Citadel Estates Terrace N.W., one in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E., one in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Crescent S.E. and another in the 1900 block of Ash Crescent S.E.

Officers said the following items were seized during the raids:

Loaded revolver

Loaded semi-automatic handgun

12-gauge shotgun

Ammunition of various calibers

Airsoft guns

Holsters

Prohibited magazine

Drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, phenacetin, crystal meth, fentanyl

Scales

Money counter and $1,620 cash

Stun gun

Body armor

Collapsible baton

Cell phones

Malcolm Alfred Nedd, 48, of Calgary has been charged with:

Kidnapping

Robbery with a firearm

Disguised with intent

Unauthorized possession (of a gun) in a motor vehicle

Two counts of possessing a firearm while being prohibited

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Nedd remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Alec John McLennan, 26, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Kidnapping

Robbery with a firearm

Disguised with intent to commit a criminal offence

Unauthorized possession (of a gun) in a motor vehicle

Three counts of possessing a firearm while being prohibited

Contravention of storage regulations firearms

Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

McLennan remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

Michael William Tracey, 45, of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with a release order

Tracey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

“This shooting took place on a busy downtown street on a Friday morning,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a statement.

“We are incredibly thankful that no innocent bystanders were struck by the gunfire.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.