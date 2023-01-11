Calgary police arrest 1, seek another from Christmas Day shooting

Calgary police have arrested one man and are still on the lookout for a second man in relation to a Christmas Day shooting in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood.
At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, police responded to shots fired in the 2600 block of 36 Street S.E.
One man was transported to hospital where he later died. An autopsy revealed his identity as Samuel Welday Haile, 24, of Calgary.
That marked Calgary’s 26th homicide of 2022.
Read more: Nationwide warrant wanted for man after Calgary New Year’s Day shooting
Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history
Homicide investigators identified and charged 21-year-old Seam Ghebremeskel, police announced Wednesday. Ghembremeskel is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Police continue to try to locate Yosief Hagos, 22, who is wanted nationwide for the second-degree murder of Haile.
Hagos is described as 5-foot-11, slim build and around 140 pounds.
“We continue to follow up on all investigative leads and tips from the public in relation to this homicide,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.
“Members of the public may have information related to the whereabouts of Hagos and we want to work with them to locate him. However, if anyone is attempting to assist Hagos in evading us, we are equally committed to holding them responsible.”
Members of the public are asked to exercise caution if they believe they see or know the suspect.
Read more: Calgary police investigate midmorning Beltline shooting
Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’
Hagos is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, people are asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about Hagos’ location is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.
Comments