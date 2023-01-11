Calgary police arrest 1, seek another from Christmas Day shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested one man and are still on the lookout for a second man in relation to a Christmas Day shooting in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, police responded to shots fired in the 2600 block of 36 Street S.E.

One man was transported to hospital where he later died. An autopsy revealed his identity as Samuel Welday Haile, 24, of Calgary.

That marked Calgary’s 26th homicide of 2022.

Homicide investigators identified and charged 21-year-old Seam Ghebremeskel, police announced Wednesday. Ghembremeskel is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to try to locate Yosief Hagos, 22, who is wanted nationwide for the second-degree murder of Haile.

Story continues below advertisement

Hagos is described as 5-foot-11, slim build and around 140 pounds.

2:11 What are Calgary police doing about high number of shootings in 2022?

“We continue to follow up on all investigative leads and tips from the public in relation to this homicide,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.

“Members of the public may have information related to the whereabouts of Hagos and we want to work with them to locate him. However, if anyone is attempting to assist Hagos in evading us, we are equally committed to holding them responsible.”

Members of the public are asked to exercise caution if they believe they see or know the suspect.

Hagos is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, people are asked to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Hagos’ location is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.