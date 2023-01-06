Menu

Comments

Crime

Nationwide warrant wanted for man after Calgary New Year’s Day shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 2:16 pm
Undated photos of Samiul Islam Turzo, who is wanted on nationwide warrants for the shooting of Stallone Clare in Calgary on Jan. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Undated photos of Samiul Islam Turzo, who is wanted on nationwide warrants for the shooting of Stallone Clare in Calgary on Jan. 1, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are searching for a man accused of the fatal shooting in Ranchlands on New Year’s Day.

Police are looking for Samiul Islam Turzo, 20, in relation to the shooting death of Stallone Leonard Mark Clare, also known as Stallone Musqua.

Turzo is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter. Police believe he has left the country.

Turzo is described as 5-foot-5 and approximately 160 pounds.

On Jan. 1, police were called to the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. at around 3:40 a.m., finding two men with gunshot wounds. Clare was declared dead on the scene.

Clare’s niece Kennedi Musqua told Global News Clare was a “good dad” and “loved his (five) kids.”

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary shooting on New Year’s Day

Police believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information about Turzo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Paula Tran, 770 CHQR

CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingCanada-Wide WarrantCalgary HomicideCalgary targeted shootingSamiul Islam Turzo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

