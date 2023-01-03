Calgary shooting victim remembered as hardworking family man: ‘He was just a great dad’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day is remembering him as a hardworking person who always put his family first.

Stallone Leonard Mark Clare, known as Stallone Musqua to his family and friends, was 31 years old.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the city’s northwest Ranchlands area at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

They arrvied at the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and Musqua was declared dead on the scene.

The other man was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. The incident is believed to be targeted.

Kennedi Musqua, his niece who lives in Saskatchewan, said her uncle moved to Calgary to start a new life after he was stabbed in the eye a few years ago.

“He was coming out (to Calgary) for work… He was recovering for a couple of years and he wanted to get back to work and move away and start a better life without negative people,” she told Global News.

Musqua said her uncle would play video games with her every morning before starting his 12-hour shift at a local carpentry business — a tradition she holds dear to her heart.

She also said he was a good father who tried to support his five children whenever he could.

“Every morning before he would go to work, we would play our video game together. That was one thing we did every day, every morning, and we would talk about life and stuff like that,” she said.

"I'm really going to miss that about him… He was just a great dad. He loved his kids and tried to be a really good dad to all of them.

“He was funny, too. He was one of the funniest people. Everyone that knew him would say he’s so funny.”

Currently, Musqua and her family are trying to raise money to get his body back to Saskatchewan. She set up a GoFundMe page for her uncle to cover burial and transportation costs.

“We are Aboriginal so we’re very traditional. We usually have a wake and a funeral for the person that has passed in our family,” she said.

“It’s very important that we can get him back to Saskatchewan so we can start that and have all of his family and friends around him while we bury him.”

A wake is a traditional practice in many First Nations and Metis communities to honour and remember a dead family member, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

It is a time to support the family, for family members to visit one another and to visit the dead. Activities at a wake vary from family to family and culture to culture.

Musqua urges anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. She said she hasn’t received any updates from the police regarding the investigation.

“My family was separated and coming from different places. It was so unexpected, and no one was really ready to travel across Canada on New Year’s Day,” she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Demi Knight, Global News.