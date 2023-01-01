Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary shooting on New Year’s Day

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 2:33 pm
Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. View image in full screen
Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. Global News

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Calgary that left one man dead and another injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was declared dead on scene and the other was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

This incident is believed to be targeted.

Homicide investigators are gathering CCTV footage and information from witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgaryCalgary Homicidenorthwest calgary shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers