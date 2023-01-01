1 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary shooting on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Calgary that left one man dead and another injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was declared dead on scene and the other was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

This incident is believed to be targeted.

Homicide investigators are gathering CCTV footage and information from witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.