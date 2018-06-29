Demi Knight grew up in the busy city of Manchester in the United Kingdom and later moved to Canada where she studied Broadcast Journalism at Lethbridge College.
After graduating in 2015, Demi went on to work as a reporter with the Prairie Post newspaper, where she covered different stories across southern Alberta.
Demi joined the Global Lethbridge team in 2018, where she can be found shooting, editing and reporting on a daily basis.
Demi also works out in the community and can often be found bringing Global’s presence to events across the city.
The University of Lethbridge’s Destination Project building has received some high recognition as of late, after an official announcement revealed it to be shortlisted for a world class award. Continue reading →
Fort Whoop-up celebrated national Indigenous Peoples day with a mini pow-wow and Blackfoot and metis related events Continue reading →
It can be a harrowing journey, as millions flea their home countries to find safety and refuge in others, and during World Refugee Day one man shared his four year voyage to safety that eventually landed him in Lethbridge. Continue reading →
The University of Lethbridge has recently received the largest gift of cultural property in their 50-year history. Continue reading →
A local man who knows all too well the importance of donating blood is urging his fellow residents to give the gift of life. Continue reading →
Lethbridge is forming a new Reconciliation Advisory Committee to help champion the current local reconciliation implementation plan and build better relationships and opportunities for Indigenous people moving forward. Continue reading →
The New West Theatre group are gearing up for a musical entrance back on their local stage for the first time in a year as the Yate re-opens in Lethbridge after major renovations. Continue reading →