Demi Knight

Community Relations Coordinator/Videographer

Demi Knight grew up in the busy city of Manchester in the United Kingdom and later moved to Canada where she studied Broadcast Journalism at Lethbridge College.

After graduating in 2015, Demi went on to work as a reporter with the Prairie Post newspaper, where she covered different stories across southern Alberta.

Demi joined the Global Lethbridge team in 2018, where she can be found shooting, editing and reporting on a daily basis.

Demi also works out in the community and can often be found bringing Global’s presence to events across the city.