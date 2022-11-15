Police say hate crimes unit investigating assault at Calgary LRT station

Police are looking to identify two suspects in connection with an assault in Calgary last week.

On Friday, Nov.11 at approximately 2:40 p.m., two men were sitting at a vestibule at the Franklin LRT station when two unknown men arrived and sat directly next to them.

Feeling uncomfortable, the two men left the bench and stood outside the vestibule while they waited for the train, police said. The suspects approached them for a second time and “a verbal altercation occurred” which resulted in one of the unknown men physically assaulting one of the two men.

The suspects then boarded a train and left the scene, police said.

The Calgary Police Service said its hate crime and extremism unit has taken over the investigation but did not say why.

The suspects are believed to be in their early 20s. At the time of the assault, one suspect was wearing a black coat with a grey, fur-lined hood, a black hat, white sneakers and red headphones around his neck. The second suspect was wearing blue sunglasses, a blue baseball hat, an orange construction jacket, blue pants and white sneakers and was carrying a brown shoulderbag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.