Calgary police arrest man who allegedly assaulted numerous people Tuesday morning

“No weapons have been reported and the victims have received minor injuries,” police wrote on Twitter.

At the time, police hadn’t specified what area of town the man could be in. On Twitter, a person replied to Calgary Police Service asking what area, to which police replied, “He is travelling all over downtown, please call 911 if you see him.”

“It is believed the man has travelled around the downtown, both within malls and on main streets as well as transit platforms, randomly physically assaulting people,” police said on Facebook.