Crime

Calgary police arrest man who allegedly assaulted numerous people Tuesday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:51 pm
Calgary police are looking for a man they believe is involved in more than 10 allaeged assaults in the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for a man as shown in the CCTV photos they believe is involved in more than 10 alleged assaults in downtown Calgary in the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Earlier in the morning on Facebook, CPS said officers were called around 7:30 a.m., to the 300 block of 8 Avenue S.W., for reports that a man had assaulted a security guard.

“No weapons have been reported and the victims have received minor injuries,” police wrote on Twitter.

At the time, police hadn’t specified what area of town the man could be in. On Twitter, a person replied to Calgary Police Service asking what area, to which police replied, “He is travelling all over downtown, please call 911 if you see him.”

“It is believed the man has travelled around the downtown, both within malls and on main streets as well as transit platforms, randomly physically assaulting people,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the alleged incidents are asked to call the police non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234 and state the case number #22469346. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers website.

