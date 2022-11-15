Calgary police arrest man who allegedly assaulted numerous people Tuesday morning

Earlier in the morning on Facebook, CPS said officers were called around 7:30 a.m., to the 300 block of 8 Avenue S.W., for reports that a man had assaulted a security guard.
“No weapons have been reported and the victims have received minor injuries,” police wrote on Twitter.
At the time, police hadn’t specified what area of town the man could be in. On Twitter, a person replied to Calgary Police Service asking what area, to which police replied, “He is travelling all over downtown, please call 911 if you see him.”
“It is believed the man has travelled around the downtown, both within malls and on main streets as well as transit platforms, randomly physically assaulting people,” police said on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the alleged incidents are asked to call the police non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234 and state the case number #22469346. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers website.
