Police release images in connection with attack on woman in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are releasing CCTV images in the hopes of finding the people responsible for a serious swarming assault on a woman two weeks ago.
The attack happened just after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 100 block of 8 Avenue S.W.
Investigators believe the woman was walking with a friend when they got into a fight with another group.
That’s when the woman was attacked and left in life-threatening condition.
The images captured several people who police are hoping to track down and talk to regarding the incident.
There are also two vehicles that police said were in the area at the time of the attack – one is a light green, four-door Toyota Yaris car, the other is a dark blue or black Mercedes Benz E-Class.
Anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the people in the photos are asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
