1 man arrested in Ontario murder investigation, 2 charged may still be hiding in B.C.

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An arrest has been made in Ontario in connection with the April murder of an Ottawa man, but police say the two murder suspects said to be hiding in British Columbia have not been found.

A 46-year-old man from Perth, Michael Lewis, was arrested and charged this week by Ontario Provincial Police as part of their ongoing investigation into the death of Christo Allison Richards.

The Ottawa man was found with life-threatening injuries on April 12 in Last Duel Park in Perth. The 34-year-old was rushed to a trauma centre but later died, prompting second-degree murder charges to be laid against Joseph Madore, 34, and 28-year-old Brayton Kennedy, both of Ottawa.

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According to OPP, Lewis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and remains in custody. He is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Tuesday.

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Warrants issued for Madore and Kennedy remain in place, with police having said on Sunday that it was believed the former was in British Columbia and has known connections to Richmond, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Terrace areas.

Kennedy could also be in B.C., police said, though they added he could still be in the Ottawa area.

Both men have been charged and people are urged not to approach if they see either individual. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

—with files from The Canadian Press