Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Italian court orders new extradition hearing for Dave Turmel of Blood Family Mafia

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 4:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted fugitive, Dave Turmel captured in Italy'
Canada’s most wanted fugitive, Dave Turmel captured in Italy
RELATED: Canada's most wanted fugitive, Dave Turmel captured in Italy – Mar 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Italian court has ordered a new extradition hearing for Dave Turmel, who had been Canada’s most-wanted fugitive until his 2025 arrest.

Turmel’s lawyer, Danièle Roy, says her client successfully appealed an extradition order to Canada.

Roy says Turmel will remain detained inside Rome’s Regina Coeli prison while extradition proceedings continue.

A view from the above of the Regina Coeli prison. View image in full screen
A view from the above of the Regina Coeli prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Turmel is accused of being a key figure in the Blood Family Mafia, a Quebec criminal network that led a violent drug trafficking turf war in Quebec City and eastern Quebec against the Hells Angels.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested in Italy in 2025 after more than 600 days on the run, following a tip from Quebec City police to Italian authorities.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Bolo program, operated by a Canadian charity in partnership with Canada’s police forces, had listed Turmel as its No. 1 most wanted criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

Click to play video: '30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels'
30+ arrests in Quebec drug war between Blood Family Mafia, Hells Angels

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices