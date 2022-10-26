2 men charged after Cochrane RCMP make drug seizure following suspected fentanyl overdose

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP have charged two Calgary men following a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose that led to a drug-trafficking investigation.

In February 2022, the Cochrane RCMP’s general investigation section and crime reduction unit started the investigation which developed into a joint drug-trafficking investigation with the Calgary Police Service District Operations Team 20.

On Oct. 5, a search warrant was conducted at a Calgary home and a number of drugs were seized, including 116 grams of fentanyl, 364 grams of methamphetamine and 316 grams of cocaine.

Following the seizure, Owen Michael Tracy, 24, and Kudzaiishe Thomas Ngara, 24, were charged with several offences, including four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a thing intended to be used to traffic a controlled substance.

Tracy is also facing charges of producing a controlled substance and possessing property obtained by crime.

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 15.