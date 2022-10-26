Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after Cochrane RCMP make drug seizure following suspected fentanyl overdose

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 7:36 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cochrane RCMP have charged two Calgary men following a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose that led to a drug-trafficking investigation.

In February 2022, the Cochrane RCMP’s general investigation section and crime reduction unit started the investigation which developed into a joint drug-trafficking investigation with the Calgary Police Service District Operations Team 20.

On Oct. 5, a search warrant was conducted at a Calgary home and a number of drugs were seized, including 116 grams of fentanyl, 364 grams of methamphetamine and 316 grams of cocaine.

Following the seizure, Owen Michael Tracy, 24, and Kudzaiishe Thomas Ngara, 24, were charged with several offences, including four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a thing intended to be used to traffic a controlled substance.

Tracy is also facing charges of producing a controlled substance and possessing property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 15.

Related News
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAlberta RCMPCPSDrug BustDrug SeizureCochrane RCMPCochrane CrimeCPS drug trafficking investigationCochrane RCMP drug trafficking investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers