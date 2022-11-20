Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

42-year-old nurse practitioner charged with sexual assault: Three Hills RCMP

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 5:46 pm
On Nov. 19, 42-year-old Christopher Mah from Red Deer, Alta., was arrested and charged with the sexual assault, extortion and breach of trust.
On Nov. 19, 42-year-old Christopher Mah from Red Deer, Alta., was arrested and charged with the sexual assault, extortion and breach of trust. RCMP

A nurse practitioner in Three Hills has been charged with sexual assault.

On July 27, 2022, RCMP said it received a complaint and initiated an investigation regarding an alleged sexual assault. The complainant said a nurse practitioner had sexually assaulted her in exchange for prescription medication and money.

On Nov. 19, 42-year-old Christopher Mah from Red Deer, Alta., was arrested and charged with sexual assault, extortion and breach of trust.

Trending Now

Mah has been released from custody and is set to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Dec. 9.

Three Hills RCMP are continuing their investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any similar incidents. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
CrimeRCMPAlberta RCMPCalgarySexual Assault ChargesSexual AssualtThree Hills RCMPthree hills crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers