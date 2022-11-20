42-year-old nurse practitioner charged with sexual assault: Three Hills RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A nurse practitioner in Three Hills has been charged with sexual assault.

On July 27, 2022, RCMP said it received a complaint and initiated an investigation regarding an alleged sexual assault. The complainant said a nurse practitioner had sexually assaulted her in exchange for prescription medication and money.

On Nov. 19, 42-year-old Christopher Mah from Red Deer, Alta., was arrested and charged with sexual assault, extortion and breach of trust.

Mah has been released from custody and is set to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Dec. 9.

Three Hills RCMP are continuing their investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any similar incidents. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.