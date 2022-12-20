Calgary man facing 20 charges in connection with theft, fraudulent sale of sea-can containers

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation that began in the summer has resulted in a Calgary man being charged in relation to the theft and fraudulent sale of 94 sea-can containers valued at more than $640,000.

In June, a person who had purchased one of the containers was allegedly refused delivery of the container from the person who sold it to them, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release issued Tuesday. When the sea-can storage company was contacted to report the delivery issues, both the storage company and the buyer reported the matter to police.

Police said over several months, investigators concluded that a person who they believe had initially sold the container, was responsible for selling several others and alleged they would rent sea cans under “fictitious company names” from several rental companies.

“After a few months, the suspect would stop paying the owed rent for the containers, and by the time the rental company tried to contact him, he had already fraudulently resold the containers to unsuspecting victims,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wedding rings, military medals and camera equipment stolen from Calgary widower’s home

Police have identified four rental companies and 16 victims who they say have been defrauded.

Out of the 94 sea cans that were allegedly fraudulently sold, 40 have been recovered. Police are still attempting to locate the others.

Rajneel Deo Prasad, 37, was arrested at his home on Aug. 30 in connection with the investigation. Police said more charges were laid against him last week.

Prasad is facing a total of 20 charges, including five counts of fraud, five counts of trafficking stolen property and one count of possession of a forged document.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.