Crime

Wedding rings, military medals and camera equipment stolen from Calgary widower’s home

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 6:38 pm
Stolen wedding rings View image in full screen
Widower Brian Cole's wedding rings were among the items stolen from a locked safe in his Mayland Heights, Calgary home Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Supplied: Brian Cole

An estimated $40,000 worth of camera equipment was among the treasured items taken from a Calgary man’s home on Wednesday.

It was a major blow for Brian Cole, who poured his heart into his passion for photography.

The intruder left signs in Cole’s Mayland Heights home: broken window bars and other damage.

“Stuff is stuff but there are things in our world that we find important: memories,” said Cole.

About five years ago, Cole lost his wife of 22 years to breast cancer.

“When she passed, we found her eulogy and it said: ‘Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.’ And photography was something I loved.”

Based on surveillance video that Cole has since handed over to police, it appears the thief was in his home for about five hours.

Cole found several things missing when he arrived home later that day, including his gear and mementos: medals and memorabilia from his late father’s military service, his late wife’s jewelry and both their wedding rings.

“Losing my wife’s stuff, my father’s stuff, and some hard drives that have all the scanned pictures from everyone… is tough. It’s tough.”

Police are investigating the break-in.

Cole said the intruder also stole Christmas presents and food from his pantry, fridge and freezer, including a holiday ham.

For now, Cole’s photography business, Cole Fired Photography, is on hold.

On Thursday he was still taking stock of everything that was taken and processing how to deal with this latest blow.

“I will get back to it. It’s just been put on pause for a little bit,” said Cole. “I won’t let some Grinch dampen the spirit of bringing happiness to others.”

