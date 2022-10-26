Avenue Magazine reveals Calgary’s Top 40 under 40 for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Trailblazers, innovators and leaders across the city are being celebrated this year in Avenue Magazine’s 2022 list of the Top 40 Under 40.

The annual list is meant to highlight Calgarians who both excel in their work as well as help shape and promote the city in a range of fields including business, technology, medicine, the arts, community-building and the non-profit sector.

Recipients are nominated by co-workers or friends with final decisions made by a panel of judges comprised of many previous Top 40 under 40 alumni and Avenue editor-in-chief Shelley Arnusch.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to celebrate these individuals and duos who have achieved such impressive things before their 40th birthdays,” Arnusch said. “Together, they are moving our city forward and showcasing a Calgary that is brimming with potential.”

This year’s winners were selected from 450 nominations and are presented in association with connectFirst Credit Union and the University of Calgary.

“When I look at the level of ingenuity, integrity and talent exhibited in the Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 I am truly blown away,” said Kendra Holland, interim CEO of connectFirst Credit Union.

"These are the individuals who will change not only our city and our province, but they're going to change the world."

“My congratulations to all of the inspiring honourees in the 2022 Avenue magazine Top 40 Under 40,” said Ed McCauley, president and vice-chancellor at the University of Calgary.

“Calgary’s top young changemakers, creators and executives include several of our accomplished UCalgary faculty, staff and alumni who are paving the way for the future.”

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 (in alphabetical order)

Tomi Ajele , editor-in-chief at Afros In Tha City

, editor-in-chief at Afros In Tha City Nagwan Al-Guneid , director of Business Renewables Centre Canada

, director of Business Renewables Centre Canada J. Bailot , executive director and co-founder of Canadian Animal Task Force

, executive director and co-founder of Canadian Animal Task Force Gursh Bal and Kai Fahrion , co-CEOs of Zeno Renewables

, co-CEOs of Zeno Renewables Kerry Black , assistant professor and Canada research chair in the department of civil engineering at the University of Calgary

, assistant professor and Canada research chair in the department of civil engineering at the University of Calgary Mark Blackwell , general partner with Builders VC

, general partner with Builders VC Doug Brown , chief technology officer and co-founder with ZS2 Technologies

, chief technology officer and co-founder with ZS2 Technologies Iman Bukhari , CEO of Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation

, CEO of Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation David Campbell , assistant professor of medicine at the University of Calgary

, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Calgary Andrew Chau , co-founder and CEO of Neo Financial

, co-founder and CEO of Neo Financial Vicki Van Chau , filmmaker and arts administrator

, filmmaker and arts administrator Brett Colvin , co-founder and CEO at Goodlaywer

, co-founder and CEO at Goodlaywer Jonathan M. Cornish , chancellor of the University of Calgary and president emeritus of Calgary Black Chambers

, chancellor of the University of Calgary and president emeritus of Calgary Black Chambers Amber Craig , chief merchandising officer with FOUR20

, chief merchandising officer with FOUR20 Shaun Crawford , creative captain at Mammoth XR

, creative captain at Mammoth XR Sean Crump , head Chair and CEO, Included By Design

, head Chair and CEO, Included By Design Connor Curran and Dustin Paisley , co-founder and CEO (Curran), co-founder and COO (Paisley) at Local Laundry

, co-founder and CEO (Curran), co-founder and COO (Paisley) at Local Laundry Shannon Doram , president and CEO of YMCA Calgary

, president and CEO of YMCA Calgary Sam Effah , manager of brand marketing, sponsorship and brand strategy with RBC

, manager of brand marketing, sponsorship and brand strategy with RBC Jessie Fiddler-Kiss, Indigenous education and organizational consultant and founder of The Moss Bag Project

Kenneth Fuh , co-founder and director of product development with Syantra Inc.

, co-founder and director of product development with Syantra Inc. Jiami Guo , assistant professor of cell biology and anatomy at the University of Calgary; and New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson investigator

, assistant professor of cell biology and anatomy at the University of Calgary; and New York Stem Cell Foundation Robertson investigator Karl Hirzer , associate conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

, associate conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Jessica Janzen Olstad , executive director of the Love for Lewiston Foundation

, executive director of the Love for Lewiston Foundation Alex Kingcott , founder and president of Shareworthy PR and Communications

, founder and president of Shareworthy PR and Communications Evan Legate , board chair with the Epilepsy Association of Calgary and partner at Longview Communications & Public Affairs

, board chair with the Epilepsy Association of Calgary and partner at Longview Communications & Public Affairs David Leinster , CEO of Contemporary Calgary

, CEO of Contemporary Calgary Brendan MacArthur-Stevens , litigation and dispute resolution associate with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

, litigation and dispute resolution associate with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Madeleine MacDonald, instructor at the School of Hospitality and Tourism, SAIT Polytechnic

After two years of online celebrations due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration will be presented at an in-person gala on Oct. 26.

The event will include a presentation of the Class of 2022 emceed by Global Calgary anchor Dallas Flexhaug, as well as a performance by local musical act Sargeant X Comrade.

Tickets are available online.