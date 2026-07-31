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Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Salad with citrus, ginger and chili

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Salad with citrus, ginger & chili'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Salad with citrus, ginger & chili
WATCH: Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Salad with citrus, ginger &amp; chili
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Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, as he prepares a beautiful summer salad using Ontario cucumbers with citrus, ginger, and chili.

Ingredients
2 large cucumbers, partially peeled
seeded, cut and diced
l oz olive oil
1 1/2 oz of white wine vinegar
1 tsp honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
1 large garlic clove, finely grated
½ tsp orange zest
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp chili flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, ground to taste

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To garnish:
2 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped
2 tbsp scallions, thinly sliced
1 navel orange cut into small pieces

Instructions
Prepare the dressing. Combine olive oil, rice wine vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, grated ginger, garlic, orange zest, lemon juice and chili flakes into a sealed container in a mixing bowl.  Season lightly with salt and pepper. Shake or whisk well until fully emulsified. Taste and adjust seasoning or acidity as needed. For the salad, place diced cucumber in a mixing bowl. Add dressing and toss well to coat evenly.
Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Fold in cilantro, scallions, and orange pieces. Toss gently and serve immediately. Serves four to six people.

Chefs note: This salad works beautifully as a light starter or as an accompaniment to grilled fish, seafood or chicken. Best served chilled.

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