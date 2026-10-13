Transit troubles a key issue for Winnipeg voters as civic election looms

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Fatima Bashir’s main way of getting around was the bus, but since the new changes, she plans to buy a car.

“Buying a car wasn’t even in my plan…but now they’re (buses) late and I’m walking more now,” said Bashir, at a bus shelter on Osborne Street.

The City of Winnipeg unveiled the largest change to its transit system on June 29, 2025. The system features a spine-and-feeder model, which is composed of rapid and express lines as the central Primary Transit Network that forms the spine.

Community and connector routes links riders to a main line, which is called a feeder route. The new system has around 4,000 bus stops from 5,200 before the changes.

Many Winnipeggers feel mixed about the city’s transit, with some saying they want to go back to the old transit system.

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Bashir said she wants the old transit system back.

“It’s not nice…So many people are complaining about this new system. No one is happy about it,” she said.

Feasibility to switch to old transit

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Mike Vogiatzakis, a mayoral candidate, pitched to change transit back within 30 days in office, at a news conference in August. Don Woodstock also pledged to “immediately cancel” the transit plan upon taking office but doesn’t mention how it will impact the current routes, according to his campaign website.

The city has spent around $20.4 million towards the implementation of the new network.

It would take “millions and millions of dollars to convert back to the old system,” said Janice Lukes, Public Works chair.

Lukes said the new grid-like transit routes are built to grow with Winnipeg’s growing population and size.

James Van Gerwen, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said he doesn’t see any logic behind going back to a system that was broken.

Van Gerwen is calling for more buses and funding to support bus drivers to make transit better.

He and other advocates are also pushing for a different funding model which requires the province to step up funding for transit.

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50-50 funding agreement

The 50-50 funding agreement is an operational bill for transit to be split between the province and the city. This model was scrapped 10 years ago, and provincial funding for transit has remained stagnant, according to the Climate Action Team Manitoba.

“We continue to increase support for municipalities year after year,” said a provincial spokesperson on behalf of Glen Simard, minister of Municipal and Northern Relations. The province did not address specific questions about the 50-50 funding model.

Functional Transit Winnipeg is advocating for more financial support from the province.

Kyle Owens, president of Functional Transit Winnipeg, said re-adopting the funding model means transit will be more reliable with frequent service and expansion of routes.

“Nostalgia is always popular in Winnipeg. It’s an easy way to get attention and get people engaged in transit to talk about the old system and the old routes, but Winnipeg Transit isn’t going back,” said Owens.

Lukes said next year the city plans on having the supporting infrastructure: benches and shelters installed to the new stops.

Around 40 new bus shelters will be installed by the end of 2026, and there are 84 shelters with polycarbonate glass panels throughout the city, according to a city spokesperson.

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An Abacus Data poll (formerly Probe Research) shows around a quarter of Winnipeggers want safety and security needs to be addressed on buses.

Election day is October 28.