Avenue Magazine reveals Calgary’s Top 40 under 40 for 2021

From human rights to artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship to animal welfare, the list of accomplishments is vast among the recipients of Avenue Magazine’s 2021 list of the Top 40 Under 40.

The annual list is meant to highlight Calgarians who both excel in their work as well as help shape and promote the city in business, the arts, community-building and the non-profit sector.

Recipients are nominated by co-workers or friends with final decisions made by a panel of judges comprised of former alumni as well as Käthe Lemon, president of RedPoint Media & Marketing Solutions,the parent company of Avenue.

This year there are around 400 nominations and the awards are presented in association with the University of Calgary.

“Each honouree represents the ingenuity and opportunity that are ingrained in our city’s DNA and demonstrated daily by its adaptability,” U of C president Ed McCauley said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Each honouree represents the ingenuity and opportunity that are ingrained in our city's DNA and demonstrated daily by its adaptability," U of C president Ed McCauley said.

“Our university is proud to have empowered bold thinking and an entrepreneurial spirit in many of these leaders, and I cannot wait to see what they do next.”

The winners will be honoured in an online ceremony October 26 where Global Calgary’s Dallas Flexhaug will make a presentation.

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 (in alphabetical order)

Elise Ahenkorah , inclusion strategist and speaker, inclusion FACTOR; and founder and executive director of #shemeets.

, inclusion strategist and speaker, inclusion FACTOR; and founder and executive director of #shemeets. Dan Allard , co-founder of Cold Garden Beverage Company and chair of Inglewood BIA.

, co-founder of Cold Garden Beverage Company and chair of Inglewood BIA. Jordan Balaban , president of Greengate Power Corporation.

, president of Greengate Power Corporation. Jared Blustein , co-founder of The Allium; program manager of The Arusha Centre.

, co-founder of The Allium; program manager of The Arusha Centre. Gil Carlos and Jeff Carlos , president, co-founder and co-owner of The Bro’Kin Yolk (Gil); and chef, co-founder and co-owner of The Bro’Kin Yolk (Jeff).

and , president, co-founder and co-owner of The Bro’Kin Yolk (Gil); and chef, co-founder and co-owner of The Bro’Kin Yolk (Jeff). Jason Curry , lieutenant with the Calgary Fire Department and director of government relations for the Calgary Firefighters Association.

, lieutenant with the Calgary Fire Department and director of government relations for the Calgary Firefighters Association. Georgina De Caigny , executive director of the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary.

, executive director of the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Alkarim Devani , co-founder of RNDSQR.

, co-founder of RNDSQR. Allison Dunne , president and co-founder of Pink Flamingo.

, president and co-founder of Pink Flamingo. Chloe Dusser , founder and sole shareholder of Wee Wild Ones.

, founder and sole shareholder of Wee Wild Ones. Nils Daniel Forkert , associate professor, University of Calgary; and director of the Child Health Data Science Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

, associate professor, University of Calgary; and director of the Child Health Data Science Program at Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute. Michelle Fournie , manager of the Iniikokaan Centre at Bow Valley College.

, manager of the Iniikokaan Centre at Bow Valley College. Brooke Garcia , CEO of 4Seasons Transportation.

, CEO of 4Seasons Transportation. Monty Ghosh , physician; assistant clinical professor, University of Calgary; and assistant professor, University of Alberta.

, physician; assistant clinical professor, University of Calgary; and assistant professor, University of Alberta. Zahra Goodarzi , geriatrician; assistant professor, Department of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary.

, geriatrician; assistant professor, Department of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary. Victoria Hodgkinson-Brechenmacher , director of patient registries and real-world evidence at Lumiio; and scientific director of the Canadian Neuromuscular Disease Registry, University of Calgary.

, director of patient registries and real-world evidence at Lumiio; and scientific director of the Canadian Neuromuscular Disease Registry, University of Calgary. Kelsi Hurlbut , principal landscape architect and owner at The Tula Project.

, principal landscape architect and owner at The Tula Project. Ọláwunmi Idowu , founder and director of Woezo Africa Music & Dance Theatre Inc.

, founder and director of Woezo Africa Music & Dance Theatre Inc. Melissa Jay , owner and psychologist at Canmore Counselling; and founder of Trauma-Informed Yoga Psychology School.

, owner and psychologist at Canmore Counselling; and founder of Trauma-Informed Yoga Psychology School. Kay L , hip-hop recording artist and activist.

, hip-hop recording artist and activist. Sandra Aigbinode Lange , associate at McCarthy Tétrault.

, associate at McCarthy Tétrault. Devon Livingstone , otolaryngologist, neck surgeon and clinical lecturer, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine; and chief medical officer of Alethea.

, otolaryngologist, neck surgeon and clinical lecturer, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine; and chief medical officer of Alethea. Samantha Lowe , director of health and wellness at The Mustard Seed.

, director of health and wellness at The Mustard Seed. Sarah MacDonald , forensic interview specialist with Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

, forensic interview specialist with Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. Karim Manji , podiatric surgeon, Zivot Limb Preservation Centre; and clinical assistant professor of surgery, University of Calgary.

, podiatric surgeon, Zivot Limb Preservation Centre; and clinical assistant professor of surgery, University of Calgary. Sarah McAllister , founder and CEO of Go Clean Co.

, founder and CEO of Go Clean Co. Alexander McGirr , assistant professor of psychiatry and director of the Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Network, University of Calgary.

, assistant professor of psychiatry and director of the Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Network, University of Calgary. Ashley Meller , marketing and communications professional.

, marketing and communications professional. Carmen Morin , owner and executive director of Morin Music Studio.

, owner and executive director of Morin Music Studio. Alicia Nahmad Vazquez , assistant professor of robotics and AI at the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape, University of Calgary.

, assistant professor of robotics and AI at the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape, University of Calgary. Charles Osuji , CEO and managing partner at Osuji & Smith Lawyers.

, CEO and managing partner at Osuji & Smith Lawyers. Melissa Roy , director of operations at the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary.

, director of operations at the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary. Maud Salvi , executive director of the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival.

, executive director of the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival. Sherri Shergill , clinical supervisor for the Centre for Refugee Resilience; and co-founder of the Mata Jai Kaur Maternal and Child Health Centre in Rajasthan, India.

, clinical supervisor for the Centre for Refugee Resilience; and co-founder of the Mata Jai Kaur Maternal and Child Health Centre in Rajasthan, India. Sarah Sinclair , lawyer for Sahwoo mohkaak tsi ma taas at Calgary Legal Guidance.

, lawyer for Sahwoo mohkaak tsi ma taas at Calgary Legal Guidance. Holly Singer , CEO of Milk Jar Candle Company Inc.

, CEO of Milk Jar Candle Company Inc. Trevor Solway , writer, director and producer, Solway Entertainment; and founder of The Napi Collective.

, writer, director and producer, Solway Entertainment; and founder of The Napi Collective. Jason Weatherald , respirologist; and assistant professor of medicine, University of Calgary.

, respirologist; and assistant professor of medicine, University of Calgary. Elmien Wingert , VP finance, Midstream, at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

, VP finance, Midstream, at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Darby Lee Young, founder and principal, Level Playing Field.