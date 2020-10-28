Avenue Magazine reveals Calgary’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians in a wide range of fields are being recognized for their contributions to the city in Avenue Magazine’s 2020 list of the Top 40 Under 40.

The annual list is comprised of Calgarians who excel in their work and are instrumental in shaping and promoting the city in business, the arts, community building and the non-profit sector.

Recipients are nominated by co-workers or friends then reviewed by a panel of judges.

This year, the panel was comprised of people named on Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 list in the past.

Read more: Avenue Magazine releases list of best Calgary neighbourhoods for 2020

Avenue’s editor-in-chief Käthe Lemon said they had approximately 400 nominations.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Top 40 is always a celebration of individual success, but more so, it is a celebration of Calgary and the great things that people are doing in this city,” Lemon said.

The exceptional Calgarians named to this year’s list will be celebrated with an online celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The event will include messages from some Top 40 alumni and a presentation of the achievements of the class of 2020 by Global Calgary anchor Dallas Flexhaug.

To learn more visit AvenueCalgary.com.

Avenue’s Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2020 (in alphabetical order)

Signe Bray – Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, and Scientific Director of the Child and Adolescent Imaging Research Program, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

Fang-Chia (Jackie) Cheng , Mental Health Clinician and Clinical Psychologist, Alberta Health Services – Community Geriatric Mental Health Service and Fercho Psychological Services

, Mental Health Clinician and Clinical Psychologist, Alberta Health Services – Community Geriatric Mental Health Service and Fercho Psychological Services Man-Wai Chu , Associate Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary

, Associate Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary Ivan Čilić and Jordan Ramey , Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Burwood Distillery (Čilić); and Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Burwood Distillery and Professor of Brewing Science, Olds College (Ramey)

, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Burwood Distillery (Čilić); and Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Burwood Distillery and Professor of Brewing Science, Olds College (Ramey) Kaely Cormack and Hayley Muir , Executive Director, Femme Wave Arts Society (Cormack); and Artistic Director, Femme Wave Arts Society (Muir)

, Executive Director, Femme Wave Arts Society (Cormack); and Artistic Director, Femme Wave Arts Society (Muir) Isabelle Couture and Briana Loughlin , Co-Founder and Director of Engagement and Collaboration, Plastic-Free YYC (Couture); and Co-Founder and Director of Inspiration and Change, Plastic-Free YYC (Loughlin)

, Co-Founder and Director of Engagement and Collaboration, Plastic-Free YYC (Couture); and Co-Founder and Director of Inspiration and Change, Plastic-Free YYC (Loughlin) Will Craig , Principal, Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd.

, Principal, Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd. Sue Crawford , Co-founder and Executive Director, Enable; Registered Nurse, Psychiatric Emergency Services Team, Alberta Children’s Hospital

, Co-founder and Executive Director, Enable; Registered Nurse, Psychiatric Emergency Services Team, Alberta Children’s Hospital Daniel Delgado and Jordan Tetreau , Co-founders of TradeSpace

, Co-founders of TradeSpace Antoine Dufour , Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Nicole Dyer , Co-president and Director, Vytality At Home

, Co-president and Director, Vytality At Home Justin Eyford, Jeremy Ho and Ben Put , Co-founders, Monogram Coffee

, Co-founders, Monogram Coffee Ilyan Ferrer , Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work, and Associate Member, O’Brien Institute for Public Health, University of Calgary

, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work, and Associate Member, O’Brien Institute for Public Health, University of Calgary Caitlin Gallichan-Lowe , Drama Specialist and Program Coordinator for Western Canada High School, Calgary Board of Education

, Drama Specialist and Program Coordinator for Western Canada High School, Calgary Board of Education Katie Green , Visual Artist

, Visual Artist Rachel Grimminck , Clinical Medical Director for Psychiatric Emergency Services at Foothills Medical Centre and Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, Clinical Medical Director for Psychiatric Emergency Services at Foothills Medical Centre and Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Neil Gruninger , Uncle, Co-founder and President at Kidoodle.TV

, Uncle, Co-founder and President at Kidoodle.TV Rita Henderson , Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine and Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine and Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Jason Jogia , Chief Investment Officer, Avenue Living Asset Management

, Chief Investment Officer, Avenue Living Asset Management Hanif Joshaghani and Tiffany Kaminsky , Co-founder and CEO, Symend (Joshaghani); and Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Symend (Kaminsky)

, Co-founder and CEO, Symend (Joshaghani); and Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Symend (Kaminsky) Rahim Kachra , Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine; Director of Teaching Innovation and Director of the Internal Medicine Clerkship, Undergraduate Medical Education, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; MD Training Officer for Department of Medicine COVID Medicine Emergency-Pandemic Operations Command

, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine; Director of Teaching Innovation and Director of the Internal Medicine Clerkship, Undergraduate Medical Education, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; MD Training Officer for Department of Medicine COVID Medicine Emergency-Pandemic Operations Command Nathan Joel Lenet , Executive Director of Freed Artist Society and ReFreshed Crew

, Executive Director of Freed Artist Society and ReFreshed Crew Alexander Leung , Endocrinologist, Alberta Health Services; and Assistant Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, Endocrinologist, Alberta Health Services; and Assistant Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Eden McCaffrey , Project Director, childmentalhealth.ca; Program Facilitator, Alberta Health Services; and Therapist and Owner, Ascend Services

, Project Director, childmentalhealth.ca; Program Facilitator, Alberta Health Services; and Therapist and Owner, Ascend Services Kate McKenzie , Director of Worldviews Productions and Manager at ATB X

, Director of Worldviews Productions and Manager at ATB X Carly McMorris , Assistant Professor, School and Applied Child Psychology Program, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary; and Registered Child Clinical Psychologist

, Assistant Professor, School and Applied Child Psychology Program, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary; and Registered Child Clinical Psychologist Caitlynne Medrek , Owner and Magic Maker, YYC Princess

, Owner and Magic Maker, YYC Princess Kristina Oriold and Jen Woods , Co-founders of Tiny Footprints

, Co-founders of Tiny Footprints Aaron Phillips , Assistant Professor, Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Clinical Neurosciences and Cardiac Sciences; and member of the Libin Cardiovascular Institute and Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

, Assistant Professor, Departments of Physiology and Pharmacology, Clinical Neurosciences and Cardiac Sciences; and member of the Libin Cardiovascular Institute and Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary Michael Roumeliotis , Clinical Medical Physicist, Alberta Health Services; Adjunct Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Physics, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; and CEO of Okolo Health

, Clinical Medical Physicist, Alberta Health Services; Adjunct Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Physics, Department of Oncology, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary; and CEO of Okolo Health Rémi Schmaltz , CEO and Co-founder, Decisive Farming

, CEO and Co-founder, Decisive Farming Teddy Seyed , Wearables Researcher, Microsoft Research

, Wearables Researcher, Microsoft Research Dayle Sheehan , Owner and Lead Designer, Dayle Sheehan Interior Design Inc.

, Owner and Lead Designer, Dayle Sheehan Interior Design Inc. Emma Spanswick , Assistant Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Faculty of Science, University of Calgary; and Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Geospace Dynamics and Space Plasma Physics

, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Faculty of Science, University of Calgary; and Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Geospace Dynamics and Space Plasma Physics Kate Stadel , Executive Director, Ghost River Theatre

, Executive Director, Ghost River Theatre Jean-Yin Tan , Senior Instructor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Calgary

, Senior Instructor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Calgary Ashley Tedham , Executive Director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Canada (Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut)

, Executive Director of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Canada (Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut) Patrycja Vaid , Clinical Nurse Specialist, Alberta Health Services

, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Alberta Health Services Meg Wilcox , Assistant Professor, Journalism and Broadcast Media Studies, Mount Royal University

, Assistant Professor, Journalism and Broadcast Media Studies, Mount Royal University Tyler Williamson, Associate Professor of Biostatistics, University of Calgary