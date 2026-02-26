Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

95-year-old Canadian skier still on the slopes after eight decades

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Marc Woodhouse Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It gives you a reason to get up in the morning’: 95-year-old Ontario skier still on the slopes'
‘It gives you a reason to get up in the morning’: 95-year-old Ontario skier still on the slopes
WATCH: Doris Pierson, 95, has been a familiar sight at Sir Sam’s Ski hill on Eagle Lake in Ontario's Haliburton Highlands for decades.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario woman who first put on skis more than 80 years ago is still making her way down the slopes, and inspiring generations of skiers along the way.

Doris Pierson, 95, has been a familiar sight at Sir Sam’s Ski hill on Eagle Lake in Ontario’s Haliburton Highlands for decades. And despite her age, she says the hill is where she still feels at her quickest.

“I am slowing down now,” she joked. “Except on the hill.”

Pierson took up skiing as a teenager after her brother bought her a pair of skis at 13.
Pierson took up skiing as a teenager after her brother bought her a pair of skis at 13. Global News/Doris Pierson

Pierson first learned to ski as a teenager. She says her brother bought her a pair of skis when she was 13, partly to keep her busy and out of trouble. Skiing quickly became a family tradition. Her daughter, Leslie Currie, told Global News that her parents worked as ski patrollers when she was young, which gave their four children a chance to ski every weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, that family legacy spans four generations. Pierson says her children, grandchildren and great‑grandchildren all ski, and some of them continue to join her on the slopes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I have two great‑great‑granddaughters skiing here with me today,” she said at the ski kill.

Doris Pierson (right), now 95, has skied across Europe, the United States and Chile, and even taught at Whistler. View image in full screen
Doris Pierson (right), now 95, has skied across Europe, the United States and Chile, and even taught at Whistler. Global News/Doris Pierson

Around Eagle Lake, many regulars know Pierson by name. Fellow skiers describe her not just as a skilled athlete, but as someone who brings energy and warmth to the hill.

“Doris is so inspirational. Not just because of the way she skis, but for so many other reasons,” said friend and skier Barb Bolin.

Trending Now

“She’s an all‑around great person,” said another friend, Chris Bishop. “She brings a lot to the hill.”

Pierson’s love of skiing has taken her far beyond Ontario. She has skied across Europe, the United States and Chile, and even taught at Whistler. She says she still considers Sir Sam’s her second home.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people, the families I love, the friends I’ve made here — it means everything,” she said.

Even after having both knees replaced several years ago, Pierson says the surgery allowed her to keep doing what she loves, and she says she has no plans to stop.

“It gives you a reason to get up in the morning,” she said. “It’s what I do every day that the sun shines.”

Because of her eyesight, Pierson skips cloudy days. But regulars say one thing is certain: if the sun is out, so is Doris.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Milano-Cortina Olympics: Brendan Mackay speaks after bronze medal win in men’s ski halfpipe'
Milano-Cortina Olympics: Brendan Mackay speaks after bronze medal win in men’s ski halfpipe
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices