770 CHQR’s Mark Stephen and Greg Peterson inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame has welcomed a few new members into its ranks that may sound familiar to Global News radio listeners.
Mark Stephen, the voice of the Calgary Stampeders and colour commentator Greg Peterson, both of whom can be heard often during the football season on 770 CHQR, were inducted into the hall of fame on Tuesday.
“An amazing honour as many worthy people are headed to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame,” Stephen tweeted on Tuesday.
Stephen was given the Bell Memorial Award.
Stephen’s voice is well-known to many as one of the voices of the Calgary Stampeders where he’s worked alongside Peterson, his fellow 2023 inductee. The pair have served the longest broadcast tandem in CFL history. Stephen has also worked as a national broadcaster for four Grey Cup games, alongside many other sporting achievements.
Peterson was inducted as a Football Builder. Peterson was born and raised in Calgary and in 1990, he was a CFL All Canadian All Star. Two years later, he was a Grey Cup champion. After his retirement, he spent more than 30 years coaching and managing amateur football in the city, all while serving as a colour commentator and analyst on the Calgary Stampeder radio alongside Stephen.
Thanks to a partnership with Corus Entertainment and the Calgary Stampeders, Stephen and Peterson can be heard giving exclusive game commentary throughout the football season on 770 CHQR.
