37-year-old man charged, police still looking for 3 suspects in Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man is facing several firearm charges and police are still looking to identify three additional suspects in a shooting that occurred in northeast Calgary last week.

On Nov. 17, police said a group of four men were involved in a physical altercation in the upper level of the Marlborough CTrain station, at 899 36 Street N.E.

Officers said the violence escalated when the suspects pulled out a pipe and a knife. Members of the public attempted to flee the area, however several minutes later one of the suspects returned to the upper level and fired a flare gun twice “causing one of the other suspect’s jackets to briefly catch on fire.”

The man who fired the flare gun fled the area on a departing CTrain and was arrested without incident by police at the Franklin CTrain Station. He is now facing several charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Evan Robert Mossing, 37, has been charged with seven firearm offences, including discharging a firearm with intent while being reckless, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The other three suspects fled the area, and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The first suspect is described as 20- to 30-years-old, five-feet-eight inches tall, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes and a pierced left ear. Police said he was wearing a light-green winter jacket, a black Toronto Raptors sweater, blue jeans, black/brown winter boots, a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

Calgary police are looking for suspects in a shooting in Marlborough CTrain Station on Nov. 17, 2022. Calgary Police Service

The second suspect is described as 20- to 30-years-old, six-feet-tall, with a slim build and brown or black hair. He was wearing a green camo jacket with fur around the hood, a white hoodie, a green reflective vest, dark pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police are looking for suspects in a sho30 years oldlborough CTrain Station on Nov. 17, 2022. Calgary Police Service

The third suspect is also described as 20- to 30-years-old, five-feet-eight inches tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a maroon jacket, a hoodie with a red Vans logo on the front, baseball hat, sunglasses, blue jeans and a wallet chain.

Calgary police are looking for suspects in a shooting in Marlborough CTrain Station on Nov. 17, 2022. Calgary Police Service.

“This display of violence happened in a busy public area, was extremely reckless and will not be tolerated,” said A/Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart with the Calgary Police Service. “Calgarians deserve to feel safe as they move about the city and we continue to work with our partners, including Calgary Transit, to address this type of ongoing violence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact CPS at 1-800-222-8477, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.