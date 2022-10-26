Human remains found west of Lethbridge confirmed to be missing person Tia Blood

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the body found in Lethbridge County on Oct. 24, was that of the reported missing person 34-year-old Tia Blood.

“This news has devastated our large and loving family,” a statement from Blood’s family read following the news of the autopsy results.

“Tia was our shining light and words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She was a loving wife, a mother of two wonderful boys, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Tia was our shining light and words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She was a loving wife, a mother of two wonderful boys, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“Tia was silly, non-judgmental, genuine, generous, loyal, dedicated and protective. She lived for her boys. She loved all children and was great with all of her relatives’ children. She was a good student and she put people before herself. A gentle woman, she liked her sweets and liked to bake. Tia took care of her health and was prayerful.”

Blood was reported missing on Oct. 19, and five days later at around 5 p.m. on Monday, the Lethbridge Police Service’s criminal investigation section went to an area west of the city and located a body, as part of the ongoing missing persons investigation.

Coaldale RCMP attended the scene of the human remains near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 in Lethbridge County.

Following the autopsy, Alberta RCMP said the manner of death has been deemed inconclusive and remains under investigation.

Police said it’s believed that Blood passed away on the night of Oct. 19 or sometime during Oct. 20.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigating after body located outside Lethbridge

Lethbridge resident Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, was arrested in relation to the investigation and has been charged with offering an indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information into the disappearance or death of Tia, is asked to contact Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.