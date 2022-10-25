Alberta RCMP investigating after body located outside Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have taken over the investigation of human remains located just outside of Lethbridge.

On Monday, the Lethbridge Police Service’s criminal investigation section went to an area west of the city and located a body, as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation.

At around 5 p.m., Coaldale RCMP attended the scene of the human remains near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 in Lethbridge County.

Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has since taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at the chief medical examiner’s office in Calgary to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Neither LPS nor RCMP would comment specifically on whether this is related to missing woman Tia Blood.

