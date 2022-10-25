Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating after body located outside Lethbridge

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 7:20 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP have taken over the investigation of human remains located just outside of Lethbridge.

On Monday, the Lethbridge Police Service’s criminal investigation section went to an area west of the city and located a body, as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation.

At around 5 p.m., Coaldale RCMP attended the scene of the human remains near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 in Lethbridge County.

Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has since taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at the chief medical examiner’s office in Calgary to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Neither LPS nor RCMP would comment specifically on whether this is related to missing woman Tia Blood.

Advertisement
Related News
Alberta RCMPlpsLethbridge Police ServiceBody FoundHuman RemainsLethbridge CountyLethbridge body foundLethbridge county body
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers