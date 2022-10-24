Family of missing Lethbridge woman pleads for public’s help

Send this page to someone via email

Tia Blood’s family and friends are organizing search efforts, trying to locate the 34-year-old mother of two.

According to Blood’s sister Wendelin Mistaken Chief, she was last seen leaving her west Lethbridge home on Oct. 19, driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

“She has never ever gone missing before. She has never just not made contact with anybody,” Mistaken Chief said.

“The last text she had sent was to her son at 9:42 p.m. on Wednesday and the message said ‘I will be home soon.'”

Tia Blood's family says the 34-year-old mother of two has been missing since leaving her west Lethbridge home on Oct. 19, 2022.

On Sunday evening, Lethbridge police issued a release asking the public for help locating Blood, adding they are concerned for her safety.

“An investigation was initiated and Blood’s cell phone was traced to the Cardston, Alta. area,” LPS said in an update released Monday. “Both Blood Tribe Police and Cardston RCMP were contacted for assistance to help locate her.”

“On October 22, 2022 family members reported they had located the truck Blood was driving in Cardston and a male and female who were found inside fled the area. The subjects, who are considered persons of interest in the investigation, have been identified,” the release continues.

On Monday, family and friends met in Standoff, Alta., before searching the Cardston area.

“Right now, my sister just needs to come home,” Mistaken Chief said.

A photo of Tia Blood.

Blood is about five feet, three inches tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds with blonde hair.

According to police, she was last seen wearing dark coloured clothing and has the word ‘CADE’ tattooed on the back of her neck.

Blood may be limping from a recent injury

Blood’s sister is begging anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward and speak with Lethbridge police.

“She needs to be found, she is so loved. She matters,” Mistaken Chief said.

“Her kids need her to come home, we desperately need to find her.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Her kids need her to come home, we desperately need to find her."

“Tia… we love you. Your boys love you,” said her sister Cara Blood. “Cade (Blood’s son) is at home waiting for you. He refuses to leave, he’s waiting for you to walk through the front door.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen Blood or has information on her whereabouts to call 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Reference file #22023350.