Canada

Vancouver Island police seek man missing after solo camping trip

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:54 pm
Henry "Hank" Kitchell failed to return home as expected from a solo camping trip on Friday. View image in full screen
Henry "Hank" Kitchell failed to return home as expected from a solo camping trip on Friday. Saanich police

Police on Vancouver Island are asking for help to find a missing man who failed to return from a solo camping trip last week.

Henry “Hank” Kitchell, 61, left for his camping trip on Oct. 18, but didn’t return to his Saanich home as expected on Oct. 21, Saanich police said in a media release.

He had intended to camp near Fairy Lake near Port Renfrew for a night, before heading into Carmanah Park.

Police said they can not confirm that he actually made it to Fairy Lake.

“The family is very concerned for his well-being and this is extremely out of character for Mr. Kitchell, who has camping experience and researched the area before he left,” Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said.

“We are hoping that someone has either seen Mr. Kitchell or his vehicle and camper over the weekend as we have not had any sightings of either since he left for his trip last Tuesday.”

Kitchell is described as six-foot-two with a slim build and a short grey beard. He was last see wearing glasses, a red rain jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and hiking boots.

Police believe he was travelling in a black 1997 Ford F-150 with the BC licence plate ML4341. The truck was fitted with a camper unit with red, beige and brown stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

Vancouver Island police seek man missing after solo camping trip - image View image in full screen
Saanich police

 

