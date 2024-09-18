B.C. woman says Canada Health Act loophole enabled her to get private surgery in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey B.C. woman wants to know why she needed to take advantage of a loophole in the Canada Health Act to get badly-needed surgery.

Carolyn Latzen was suffering from what she said was an excruciatingly painful spinal cord issue caused by arthritis.

“Very, very painful,” she said. “Nerve pain starting at the back of my hip and radiating all down the outside of my left leg.”

Latzen said she couldn’t do basic daily tasks due to the pain. She couldn’t lace up her shoes, wash dishes or even take a shower.

Her husband John said his wife only had about three to four hours a day where she could be somewhat active.

Latzen’s family doctor referred her to the pain clinic at Langley Memorial Hospital, a neurosurgeon and put her on a medication called gabapentin.

While she saw the pain doctor and received a steroid shot, the gabapentin did not work for her, Latzen said, and she has yet to hear from the neurosurgeon’s office.

“We did make an alternative decision,” Latzen said, after being told she was facing a three- to four-year wait for surgery.

“We talked about it and we decided we would explore private surgery options.”

However, they could not undergo private surgery in B.C.

Under the Canada Health Act, people are not allowed to pay for medically necessary services out of pocket, however, out-of-province patients can.

The Latzens travelled to Manitoba where the surgery was booked, and completed in less than two months for a total of about $16,000, plus the cost of airfare and hotels.

“I am amazed,” she said. “I am only seven weeks in so still more recovery to come but I have to say it’s startling to be able to do the things I need to do without any pain.”

Latzen said they also know they are fortunate to afford the surgery and used some of their retirement savings to fund the surgery.

“Clearly we are overwhelmed by the amount of need that we have in the province for public health care,” she added.

A B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled in September 2020 that access to private health care is not a constitutional right, even if wait times for care under the public system are too long.

A research poll from last December found 46 per cent of British Columbians would be willing to pay out of pocket to have quicker access to medical services.

“We have patients who are really motivated to, and to find care for themselves,” Dr Kamarudin Ahmad, president of Doctors of BC. told Global News.

“Their family members are really motivated to provide comfort and care to their family members who are suffering.”