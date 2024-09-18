Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Huge mail and credit card ring busted in New Westminster

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Westminster Police display spoils of huge indentity, credit card theft bust'
New Westminster Police display spoils of huge indentity, credit card theft bust
New Westminster Police are showing the scale of credit card and identity theft but putting nearly 10,000 pieces of stolen mail, cards and passports on display. Angela Jung has the details, and advice on how to avoid being a victim.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A huge mail and credit card ring bust in New Westminster unveiled almost 10,000 pieces of stolen mail, cards and passports.

“Recovering some of these may prevent people from being further victimized,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver with the New Westminster Police Department said.

“The evidence that you’re seeing before you right now represents only a portion, but every box that’s there is actually full of people’s mail.”

Leaver says New Westminster police officers were called to an apartment building on 5th Avenue and 8th Street last Wednesday for an unrelated call when they spotted something suspicious leading to this bust.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The amount of evidence that we’ve seized will disrupt an organization and will prevent people from being victimized,” Leaver added.

In addition, police seized three replica handguns and a possible real firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not common that we see firearms associated to mail fraud, so that’s also concerning to us,” Leaver said.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley couple lives identity theft nightmare'
Fraser Valley couple lives identity theft nightmare
Trending Now

To prevent becoming a victim of identity fraud, Leaver said everyone should check their credit reports, track their statements and know if any accounts have been opened in their name so those can be stopped immediately.

It is unclear at this time how many people have been impacted by this ring but police said any lost or stolen mail should be reported to authorities right away.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices