Huge mail and credit card ring busted in New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

A huge mail and credit card ring bust in New Westminster unveiled almost 10,000 pieces of stolen mail, cards and passports.

“Recovering some of these may prevent people from being further victimized,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver with the New Westminster Police Department said.

“The evidence that you’re seeing before you right now represents only a portion, but every box that’s there is actually full of people’s mail.”

Leaver says New Westminster police officers were called to an apartment building on 5th Avenue and 8th Street last Wednesday for an unrelated call when they spotted something suspicious leading to this bust.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The amount of evidence that we’ve seized will disrupt an organization and will prevent people from being victimized,” Leaver added.

In addition, police seized three replica handguns and a possible real firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not common that we see firearms associated to mail fraud, so that’s also concerning to us,” Leaver said.

1:57 Fraser Valley couple lives identity theft nightmare

To prevent becoming a victim of identity fraud, Leaver said everyone should check their credit reports, track their statements and know if any accounts have been opened in their name so those can be stopped immediately.

It is unclear at this time how many people have been impacted by this ring but police said any lost or stolen mail should be reported to authorities right away.