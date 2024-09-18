Surrey thief steals specialized bike ‘essential’ for girl with special needs’ mobility

Police in Surrey say someone stole a specialized bike that is “essential” for a child with complex health needs to get around.
Surrey RCMP said the bike was stolen near 162 Street and 88 Avenue shortly before noon on Monday.
The girl’s father had secured the bike and gone into a school to pick up his daughter. When he returned 15 minutes later, it was gone.
Police say the girl’s complex health needs require her to move from one place to another using custom-made additions to the bike.
“This child has needs that require her to be in this special seat that you would have seen in the pictures that we have shared, that these seats that are on the bike, they are custom-made, which are specific to this child,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said.
“We are appealing to the suspect directly to return this bike to any of our District Office locations.”
Security video captured a man cutting the bike’s lock and riding it away.
The suspect was wearing a grey and maroon long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
The bike is described as a sage-green Eventin Abournd Cargo E-Bike with two child seats attached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP 604-599-0502.
