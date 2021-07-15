Family of Lane Tailfeathers searches for answers after disappearance: ‘We want to have hope’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly four weeks since the family of 35-year-old Lane Tailfeathers last saw him in Fort Macleod. It was Father’s Day. But since then, it’s been radio silence.

Tailfeathers was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. He’s about 5’7” tall.

“They haven’t been sleeping, my parents. It’s been really difficult for them,” said Tailfeathers’ sister Billi-J Heavyshields.

"He doesn't do this, he doesn't not come home for days and days."

“This has gone on for a month now. He hasn’t come home. My brother cared about his appearance all the time, he looked good all the time. He would come home and change like every other day,” she said.

“It’s not like him to be gone this long and not contact anybody.”

Heavyshields says in the weeks since her brother disappeared, the family has been searching for answers non-stop, creating a Facebook page and asking anyone they can think of for assistance.

“He had a lot of friends,” she said. “Even just going to ask people about his whereabouts, we’ve heard nothing but good things.

"He was a kind person, and people are offering their help."

She says police have given her family very few details since Tailfeathers was reported missing, but Fort Macleod RCMP have allowed them to conduct their own searches, which have included a number of volunteers.

RCMP would only tell Global News that police are concerned for the welfare of Tailfeathers, and that the Alberta Major Crimes Unit is involved in the investigation.

Tailfeathers’ father says he’s trying to stay hopeful because of his son’s kindness.

“You know he got into the wrong crowd, that’s all I’m going to say… he got into the wrong crowd, but he’s a very respectful guy,” said Steven Heavyshields.

“He’s not a troublemaker,” agreed Billi-J.

"We don't want to think the worst. We want to have hope, but if that's the case, we just want to bring him home."

The family is putting out a plea to the public to come forward with any details.

Anyone with information about Lane Tailfeathers is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP or Crime Stoppers.