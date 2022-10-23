Search for missing young man underway near Postill Lake Road, Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team and the Kelowna RCMP were out searching for a young man on Sunday who went missing last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan McNeil was last seen in Kelowna on October 16. RCMP say around 7:00 p.m., he sent a video and text message to his family.

According to a social media post, McNeil had expressed concern for his safety over the past couple of weeks.

“Dylan’s family are concerned for his safety. His lack of communication with family and friends is extremely unusual,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera in a press release.

McNeil is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and eyes. RCMP say he’s 6’2” tall and 170 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with a “New Wave Docks” sticker on the bottom left-hand corner of the back window, and the licence plate number is 524 TWA.

McNeil’s vehicle was found near the Postill Lake Road, which is where crews were focusing their search on Sunday.

“The RCMP found his vehicle here this weekend. And then after an extensive search that they did, they’ve called us in to give them a hand,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

“We’ll be judging area by area, there’s three main areas that we’re looking at. We’re in the second one right now. Once they’re done, we’ll have a quick break and then we’ll search the third. I’m expecting to be here to at least dusk.”

Anyone with information about McNeil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.