Search for missing Kelowna, B.C. woman to resume on Saturday

The search for a Kelowna, B.C., woman who went missing 12 days ago will resume on Saturday.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, went missing on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, after leaving her Rutland home to walk her young dog, JJ, along Mission Creek.

Officials believe Cardo was swept away by the creek’s fast-moving water, but searches have yielded no trace of the missing woman or her dog. Her vehicle was found in a parking lot near the creek.

The search has been hampered by rain and high water levels, though more than 100 volunteers gathered last Saturday to look for Cardno.

This Saturday, June 24, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says approximately 30 to 35 personnel from search teams across the region will gather to search for Cardno, including a swift-water team that will scour Mission Creek.

COSAR also says it will also be using a specialized, hand-held radar device that helps search crews navigate difficult spots, such as under bridges.

Cardno’s family now created a Facebook page for anyone wanting to stay connected or wanting to help with the search.

If you have any information regarding Cardno’s disappearance, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

