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Sports

Vancouver selects preferred partner for MLB expansion bid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2026 6:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'MLB introduces ‘robot umpires’ for new season'
MLB introduces ‘robot umpires’ for new season
RELATED: MLB introduces 'robot umpires' for new season – Mar 26, 2026
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The City of Vancouver has selected a group led by Vancouver real estate developer Zack Ross as its preferred partner to pursue a Major League Baseball expansion franchise.

Ross, president of Vancouver real estate developer Cape Group, leads The Show Vancouver, a group formed to bring an MLB team to the city.

The group’s proposal is centred on a new ballpark and mixed-use development, although no site has been announced. Nor has the group disclosed the estimated cost of the project, its projected economic impact or how the project would be financed.

Ross said in a statement that Vancouver “is one of the great cities in the world, and we deserve a Major League Baseball team.”

Mayor Ken Sim launched an expression-of-interest process this spring seeking a qualified ownership group with the financial capacity and experience to advance an MLB bid.

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MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Sportsnet in October that another Canadian city in the league could work, when he was asked about adding a team in Vancouver.

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The league has not announced plans to expand, although Manfred has previously said he hopes MLB will grow from 30 to 32 teams before his planned retirement in 2029.

The city said council had directed staff to enter a memorandum of understanding with The Show Vancouver to establish the collaboration framework, “including due diligence for potential ballpark sites.”

“TSV will be responsible for all costs and financial risks associated with preparing and advancing its MLB bid,” the city said.

It added that the city would collaborate with TSV as it explored a potential expansion bid, and any future project agreements, including site selection and land-use decisions, would be subject to council approval.

BC Place Stadium hosted several Major League Baseball exhibition series between 1984 and 1994, featuring the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Montreal Expos.

However, a $500-million renovation completed in 2011, including a centre-hung scoreboard and cable-supported retractable roof, eliminated the stadium’s ability to host baseball.

The Show Vancouver is partnering with BRS Sports, a sports marketing and analytics company, whose principals include former NHL executive Jac Sperling, sports venue consultant Tim Romani and Denver real estate executive Ray Baker.

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The group said it has retained ballpark architecture firm Populous, project management firm CAA Icon and architecture and design firm Gensler to help develop the proposal.

The group’s announcement included endorsements from Greater Vancouver Board of Trade president Bridgitte Anderson and former B.C. premier Mike Harcourt.

Vancouver is currently home to the Vancouver Canadians, the Blue Jays’ single-A affiliate, which plays at the 6,500-seat Nat Bailey Stadium.

“MLB in Vancouver will showcase our city’s global character to the world,” said Ross. “But first and foremost, this is a community asset, and we will always act as its steward.”

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