Canada

Large crowd shows up to help search for missing Kelowna woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 3:00 pm
The family of Chelsea Cardno organized a community search party on Saturday morning. The 31-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The family of Chelsea Cardno organized a community search party on Saturday morning. The 31-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning. Global News

A search for a missing Kelowna woman drew more than 100 volunteers on Saturday morning.

Chelsea Cardno was last seen on Tuesday morning as she left her residence on Dougall Road to walk her dog along the Mission Greenway.

Read more: Search continues for missing Kelowna, B.C. woman, police asking for public help

Her white BMW was located, parked at the north end of Pasadena Road, but there has been no trace of Cardno, with officials thinking she may have been swept away by the rising and fast-moving water of Mission Creek.

Crews from Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have been looking for Cardno since Tuesday.

More than 100 volunteers showed up on Saturday morning to help search for Chelsea Cardno. View image in full screen
More than 100 volunteers showed up on Saturday morning to help search for Chelsea Cardno.

On Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., a helicopter could be seen slowly flying above Mission Creek near the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Cardno’s family also organized a search party on Saturday morning, with scores of people showing up at Mission Creek Park to find the missing 31-year-old.

Click to play video: 'Weather forces crews to suspend search for missing Kelowna woman' Weather forces crews to suspend search for missing Kelowna woman
Weather forces crews to suspend search for missing Kelowna woman

Cardno was last seen wearing a blue or grey cap, a bright-red puffy jacket, sweatpants and black, lace-up style army boots. She is described as 4’11” and 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights.

If you have any information regarding Cardno’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one' Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one
Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one
