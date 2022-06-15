Search continues for missing Kelowna, B.C. woman, police asking for public help

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna, B.C., are requesting public help as they continue to search for a missing woman.

Kelowna RCMP say they received a report of a missing woman on Tuesday, and that Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen leaving her residence on Dougall Road at 8 a.m.

“At the time she left her residence, she was going to walk her German Shepherd, JJ, near the Mission Greenway,” police said.

“Frontline officers searched the surrounding area of Mission Greenway and located Chelsea’s white BMW parked at the north end of Pasadena Road.”

On Tuesday, search crews were called out, with RCMP Air Services and officers also involved looking for Cardno until the evening hours.

Police say Central Okanagan Search and Rescue wrapped up its Tuesday efforts at 9 p.m., but they planned to resume searching on Wednesday.

Cardno is described as being 4-11 and 108 pounds, with brown hair and blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a blue or grey cup, a bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants and black, lace-up style army boots.

“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“While searching the area, COSAR rescued over-turned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the local state of emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to stay away from Mission Creek.”

If you have any information regarding Cardno’s or JJ’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

