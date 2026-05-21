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Canada

RCMP watchdog says police mishandled every part of case involving woman later killed

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2026 12:34 pm
1 min read
Susan Butlin was 58 when she was murdered in 2017 by Ernie Ross (Junior) Duggan, who lived next door to her in the rural community of Bayhead, N.S., along the northern coast of mainland Nova Scotia. . View image in full screen
Susan Butlin was 58 when she was murdered in 2017 by Ernie Ross (Junior) Duggan, who lived next door to her in the rural community of Bayhead, N.S., along the northern coast of mainland Nova Scotia. . Susie Butlin/ Facebook
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An independent watchdog says the RCMP mishandled every aspect of a case involving a Nova Scotia woman who had reported being sexually assaulted by a neighbour who later killed her.

Susan Butlin was 58 when she was murdered in 2017 by Ernie Ross (Junior) Duggan, who lived next door to her in the rural community of Bayhead, N.S., along the northern coast of mainland Nova Scotia.

Duggan shot Butlin inside her home about a month after she told police that he had sexually assaulted her and was harassing and intimidating her.

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Police told Butlin there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against Duggan and instructed her to apply for a peace bond.

In 2022, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission launched an investigation into her killing and the police response to her complaint.

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The watchdog’s report, released today, says Butlin deserved better treatment and response from the RCMP and her story highlights “troubling” gaps in the police’s handling of her case.

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RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case

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