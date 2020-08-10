Police seek assistance locating missing Kelowna teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old Kelowna, B.C., teen last seen on surveillance footage with an unknown man.

Kelowna RCMP say Reina Hodgins hasn’t been heard from since 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at her home.

Investigators continue to review video surveillance that shows Reina in the company of a man, who remains unidentified at this time, said Const. Solana Paré.

Missing person Reina Hodgins. Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan

“Video surveillance indicates the male is associated to a newer model white Ford Mustang convertible with a black soft top and no front licence plate,” she said.

Police have not revealed where the surveillance footage was taken.

Hodgins is described as a Caucasian girl, 14 years old and five feet four inches tall, with a slim build and dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Missing person Reina Hodgins with an unknown man. Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan

The teen was last seen wearing pink shorts, a dark shirt and red-framed glasses and carrying a black and white polka dot backpack but it is presumed she changed into a grey T-shirt and black bicycle shorts.

Hodgins may also be riding a burgundy-coloured mountain bicycle, police said.

“Police are concerned for Reina’s well-being and family report that it is out of character for her,” said an RCMP press release.

Anyone who may have seen Reina, or has information about the man and/or vehicle in the photos, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP as soon as possible at 250-762-3300.