Kelowna RCMP asking for help in locating missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing local resident.

Police say Kiana Haner-Wilk was last seen leaving her residence on Feb. 18. They added she has not returned home and may be driving a black Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate 733-RDW.

“Police are concerned for Kiana’s well-being,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Her family reports that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long and that she may be suffering from a personal medical condition.”

READ MORE: Florida man accidentally discovers missing person using Google Earth

Haner-Wilk is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian female. She is 5-foot-7 and 141 pounds with blonde-dyed hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing dark jeans, light-coloured runners and a jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:41 Two missing in Australian outback found alive after almost 2 weeks Two missing in Australian outback found alive after almost 2 weeks