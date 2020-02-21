Menu

Kelowna RCMP asking for help in locating missing woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 3:08 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 3:10 pm
Police say Kiana Haner-Wilk has not been seen since leaving her residence on Feb. 18, and that it’s out of character to be out of contact for this long.
Police say Kiana Haner-Wilk has not been seen since leaving her residence on Feb. 18, and that it’s out of character to be out of contact for this long. Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing local resident.

Police say Kiana Haner-Wilk was last seen leaving her residence on Feb. 18. They added she has not returned home and may be driving a black Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate 733-RDW.

“Police are concerned for Kiana’s well-being,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Her family reports that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long and that she may be suffering from a personal medical condition.”

Haner-Wilk is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian female. She is 5-foot-7 and 141 pounds with blonde-dyed hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing dark jeans, light-coloured runners and a jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

