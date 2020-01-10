Menu

Canada

Burnaby RCMP seeking missing person

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 10, 2020 3:25 am
Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Kiera Alexsis Ranger.

Kiera was reportedly last seen in the Metrotown area in Burnaby at approximately noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Kiera is described as a 60-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall, with short brown curly hair and wearing glasses. When last seen she was wearing a brown leather jacket with fur, a dark green fleece zip up, and walking with a silver cane.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Kiera or have information on her whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or text “BCTIP” to 274637 with information.

