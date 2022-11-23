2-vehicle collision results in rollover, serious injuries in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary resulted in at least two people being taken to hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the collision occurred at 36 Street and 10 Avenue S.E. just before 7 p.m., and resulted in one vehicle flipping over.

One man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and another adult was taken to hospital in stable condition.

CPS said the collision occurred at 36 Street and 10 Avenue S.E. just before 7 p.m.

CPS said at least three people were in the car that rolled. They did not say which vehicle the two people that were taken to hospital had been travelling in.

The traffic unit is investigating the collision and police said no further details were known as of 8:30 p.m.