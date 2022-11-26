AHS to add additional waiting areas to ease stress of patient influx at Alberta Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has added additional waiting areas to help ease the stress of patient influx at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

As the number of respiratory illnesses in Alberta’s youth continue to climb, so does the strain on the health-care system.

AHS said there’s been an increase of 20 to 30 per cent in daily visits to its emergency department. On Nov. 25, both the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and Edmonton’s Stollery “were at or above 100 per cent inpatient capacity.”

The Alberta Children’s Hospital is adding additional waiting area space for periods when the ED is at capacity. A heated trailer, located beside the ED, will be operational in early December. 1/4 — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) November 27, 2022

“The hospitals are able to accommodate patients over 100 per cent of normal capacity at peak times,” said Kerry Williamson, an AHS spokesperson in a statement to Global News on Saturday. “Our care teams are doing all they can to see and treat patients as efficiently as possible during this time.

Due to the increased volume of patients, AHS said a “fast-track area” has been activated to expedite treatment for emergency department patients with less serious conditions. Care areas are also being opened and staffed whenever possible to help deal with the surge.

“ACH has added additional waiting area space to be utilized during periods when the hospital’s emergency department is at capacity,” Williamson noted. “A heated trailer will be located beside the emergency department to provide additional sheltered waiting space when required.

“This additional space is a comfort measure to help with crowding and weather conditions and will not be used as a primary treatment area.

This added space is expected to be operational in early December.