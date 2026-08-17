Toronto Public Health investigating legionnaires’ disease outbreak near downtown core

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Public health officials in Toronto say they are investigating another outbreak of legionnaires’ disease.

They say the outbreak of six confirmed cases spans about a one-kilometre radius of the intersection of Bathurst and Dupont streets.

Officials say the cases involve people who live, work in or have visited the area and they developed symptoms between July 2 and July 26.

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Toronto Public Health is working to determine if this may be linked to a previous outbreak of five legionnaires’ disease cases at Castleview Wychwood Towers, a long-term care home in the area.

The disease is caused by legionella bacteria that exists in water sources and can also be found in cooling towers, hot tubs, sprinkler systems, humidifiers and decorative fountains.

People can contract the disease by breathing in small droplets of water containing the bacteria.

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Officials say legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person and the risk to the public remains low.

They say they are conducting on-site inspections and environmental sampling, and implementing precautionary control measures.

No source of infection has yet been confirmed.