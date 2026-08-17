Manitoba’s largest hospital still recovering after cyberattack

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Manitoba’s largest hospital is still working to recover from a cyberattack a week after first discovering it.

Shared Health says in an update that the ransomware has hit maintenance systems at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre and Cancer Care Manitoba, but that patient care is not affected.

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The health authority says its investigation has found the attack has affected central monitoring of its heating, ventilation and cooling systems, but that they are still operating and being monitored locally.

It says the health centre’s security office is also closed and the hospital is unable to issue or update ID access cards.

Shared Health says it is still investigating whether any personal health or financial data was accessed, but that an initial review suggested none was.

It says it added additional security at the site as a precautionary measure after discovering the problem on Aug. 10.