Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s largest hospital still recovering after cyberattack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 2:09 pm
1 min read
An ambulance drives past Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 15, 2023. View image in full screen
An ambulance drives past Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s largest hospital is still working to recover from a cyberattack a week after first discovering it.

Shared Health says in an update that the ransomware has hit maintenance systems at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre and Cancer Care Manitoba, but that patient care is not affected.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The health authority says its investigation has found the attack has affected central monitoring of its heating, ventilation and cooling systems, but that they are still operating and being monitored locally.

It says the health centre’s security office is also closed and the hospital is unable to issue or update ID access cards.

Shared Health says it is still investigating whether any personal health or financial data was accessed, but that an initial review suggested none was.

It says it added additional security at the site as a precautionary measure after discovering the problem on Aug. 10.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices