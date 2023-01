See more sharing options

One man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in northeast Calgary on Sunday morning.

Calgary Police Service said they received a report of a shooting in the community of Temple at around 6:40 a.m.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Foothills Hospital.

The incident is being investigated and police are gathering CCTV from the area.