Crime

Edmonton police ask for public’s help in locating 4 stabbing suspects

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:38 pm
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four men who are suspected of being involved with a stabbing incident in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.

On Oct. 2, at around 3:30 a.m., police said a 57-year-old man was confronted by two unknown men in the area of 99 Avenue and 104 Street. The two men pushed the victim over and stabbed him repeatedly while two other men watched, police said.

All four suspects then ran away from the scene. The Edmonton Police Service said the victim got the attention of bypassers who administered first aid until EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Following the assault, the group of suspects proceeded north on 104 Street where they encountered a man outside of a building in the area of 100 Avenue. Police said they believe the four suspects attacked the second victim “without provocation.” One of the suspects reportedly produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim.

The victim was not co-operative with officers, but the incident remains under investigation, police said.

One suspect is described as wearing a black Nike hoodie with dark green jogging pants and black Nike shoes. The second suspect is described as having a heavy build. He was wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a black jacket with a hood and white logo on the left chest.

The third suspect is described as having a medium build. He was wearing a dark grey balaclava, a black jacket with a hood, black track pants with white stripes on the sides, white shoes and a distinctive backpack. The fourth suspect was said to have a dark beard and dark, short hair and was wearing a grey hat with an “Under Armour” logo. He was also wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark pants, a dark shirt with a white “Kappa” logo on the chest and black slip-on sandals.

Edmonton Police Service is looking for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Edmonton Police Service is looking for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police ask for public’s help in locating 4 stabbing suspects - image View image in full screen

Due to the unprovoked nature of these attacks, police said they are concerned and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have knowledge of those involved.

Anyone who may have information about the suspects or the assaults is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

