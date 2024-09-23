Winnipeg cops arrest 4th suspect in July downtown homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a Kennedy Street homicide this summer.

Devon Charlie Colomb, 26, was arrested Sunday and charged with accessory to murder, police said, and detained in custody.

Colomb is one of four suspects in the death of Ashley Isabella Murdock, 28, who was found dead on the morning of July 5 at a downtown apartment complex.



Three others were previously arrested — one charged with second-degree murder and two others charged with accessory to murder.